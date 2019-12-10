|
|
MOORE Chris 'Moz'
1.11.1984 - 21.11.2019
Dearly loved son of Pat and Leanne.
Much loved brother of Daniel and Holly.
Loved husband of Jenna.
Adored father of Ra, Harry, Tek and Rihley.
Beloved grandson of Deirdre and Percy (dec),
Kaye and Constance (both dec).
Treasured uncle of Bella.
Best mate of Tiny, Coop, Banjo,
Leroy and Quake.
A celebration of the life of Moz
will be held, graveside in the
Queanbeyan Cemetery,
Lanyon Dr, Queanbeyan
on SATURDAY 14 December 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Black Dog Institute.
https://teamblackdog.everydayhero.com/au
/in-memory-of-chris-moz-moore
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 10, 2019