Chris MOORE


1984 - 2019
Chris MOORE Notice
MOORE Chris 'Moz'

1.11.1984 - 21.11.2019



Dearly loved son of Pat and Leanne.

Much loved brother of Daniel and Holly.

Loved husband of Jenna.

Adored father of Ra, Harry, Tek and Rihley.

Beloved grandson of Deirdre and Percy (dec),

Kaye and Constance (both dec).

Treasured uncle of Bella.

Best mate of Tiny, Coop, Banjo,

Leroy and Quake.



A celebration of the life of Moz

will be held, graveside in the

Queanbeyan Cemetery,

Lanyon Dr, Queanbeyan

on SATURDAY 14 December 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Black Dog Institute.

https://teamblackdog.everydayhero.com/au

/in-memory-of-chris-moz-moore



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 10, 2019
