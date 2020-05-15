|
|
CHRISTOPHER JON RANDOLPH McVICKER Beloved son of the late Allen & Margaret McVicker. Much loved brother and brother in law of Pamela & Jim Sibley, Sue-Ellen & Ron Moloney and Erick & Kim McVicker. Loving uncle of Haylie, Jessica, Troy, Toby, Daniel and Rachel. Late of Assumption Villa, Leeton and formerly of 'Glenore' Moombooldool and Griffith, who passed away on Sunday 10th May at the age of 66 years. A graveside service for Christopher will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 20th May commencing at 10.00am. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St., Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser from May 15 to May 16, 2020