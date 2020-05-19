Home

Collier Trenerry Funeral Home
202 Yambil Street
Griffith , New South Wales 2680
02 6962 2140
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Griffith Lawn Cemetery
1954 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER JON RANDOLPH McVICKER 15/01/1954 - 10/05/2020 Beloved son of the late Allen & Margaret McVicker. Much loved brother and brother in law of Pamela & Jim Sibley, Sue-Ellen & Ron Moloney and Erick & Kim McVicker. Loving uncle of Haylie, Jessica, Troy, Toby, Daniel and Rachel. Late of Assumption Villa, Leeton and formerly of 'Glenore' Moombooldool and Griffith, who passed away on Sunday 10th May at the age of 66 years. A graveside service for Christopher will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 20th May commencing at 10.00am. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St., Griffith (02) 6962 2140



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 19, 2020
