ARMSTRONG (nee Parr) Claire Audrey Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Thursday 17th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Max (dec'd). Beloved mother of Cheryl and Ron, Geoffrey and Kerrie, and Raymond. Treasured Ma to Michelle, Jonathon, Stephen, Luke, Matthew, Mitchell, Benjamin, Nicholas and Daniel. Great Grand Ma to Mikey, Jono, Josie, Harry, Georgia, Alison, Annelise and Jesse. Precious sister and sister-in-law to Doss and Ken, Russell and Pauline (dec'd), Lyal and Paulene, Ray and Valda, Valerie and Bruce, and Les and Helen. Aged 88 years.
'Forever in our Hearts.'
As per Claire's wishes, a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019