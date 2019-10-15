Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Clarence Mervyn (Clarrie) SALAN


1930 - 2019
Clarence Mervyn (Clarrie) SALAN Notice
SALAN Clarence Mervyn (Clarrie) 25.12.1930 - 11.10.2019



Of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Galore. Passed away at home on Friday, 11th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Corinne. Cherished father and father in-law of Craig and Marg, Ross and Andrea, Murry and Jo, and Lisa and David. Adored by his grandchildren Laura, Danielle, and Luke; Alex; Ethan and Mitchell; Isaac, Eliza, Claire and Jordie.



'Those we hold most dear never truly leave us.'



A Memorial Service will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Fernleigh Rd, Wagga Wagga on Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 2:30 pm following a private committal. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
