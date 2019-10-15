|
|
SALAN Clarence Mervyn (Clarrie) 25.12.1930 - 11.10.2019
Of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Galore. Passed away at home on Friday, 11th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Corinne. Cherished father and father in-law of Craig and Marg, Ross and Andrea, Murry and Jo, and Lisa and David. Adored by his grandchildren Laura, Danielle, and Luke; Alex; Ethan and Mitchell; Isaac, Eliza, Claire and Jordie.
'Those we hold most dear never truly leave us.'
A Memorial Service will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Fernleigh Rd, Wagga Wagga on Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 2:30 pm following a private committal. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019