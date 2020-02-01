|
SCOTT Claude Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 69 years Norma by his side. Cherished and proud uncle and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Survived by his loving sister Evelyn McIntosh, sisters-in-law Wilma King, Marie Ryan, Judy Lewin and brother-in-law John Lewin. Aged 94 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Forever fit as a Trout'
A Graveside Service will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Thursday, 6th February 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Following the Interment, a Memorial Service to Celebrate Claude's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga, commencing at 11:15am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020