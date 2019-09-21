|
|
FAWCETT Cleone Elizabeth At Calvary Hospital on Sunday 15th September 2019, of Cullen Rd. Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Bill Fawcett. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff & Jane, Ian (dec), Kerrie, and Leanne & Pat Cahill. Loving Nanna of Krystal, Meagan, Heidi, Kate, Thomas, Luke, Mark and ten great grandchildren. Loved sister of Donald, Douglas and John Hannon (all dec) and Audrey Geppert and their families.
Aged 86 years.
Funeral arrangements will be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019