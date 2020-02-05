|
|
HULM Clive Leslie Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Mark (dec'd), Owen (dec'd) & Sharynn and Angie & Peter MacKinnon. Loved Clivie of Luke & Erin, Mitchell & Prudence and Reece, Alexandra & Thomas, Lachlan & Elizabeth, Jordan and Jack & Claire. Proud great-grandfather of Max, Ava, George and Texas. Survived by his sister Janet Norris and long-time friend Judy Burgun. Aged 88 years.
'He will be sadly missed by all who loved him'
A Service to Celebrate Clive Hulm's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 7th February 2020. Following the Service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga, Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020