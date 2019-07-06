Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Clive Patrick HETHERINGTON


1950 - 2019
Clive Patrick HETHERINGTON Notice
HETHERINGTON (Oompha) Clive Patrick Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Loved husband of Julie. Proud & dearly loved father & father-in-law of Melissa & Glenn Dawson, Bec & Daniel Grant and Lorinda. Loved pop of Kaylee, Owen, Angus and James. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Aged 69 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Resting at Peace'



The Funeral Service to Celbrate the life of Clive Hetherington will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 9th July 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 6, 2019
