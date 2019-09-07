Home

Colin HINDMARSH


1934 - 2019
Colin HINDMARSH Notice
HINDMARSH Colin 29.4.1934 - 4.9.2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 4th 2019 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of David & Mandy, Greg & Fiona and Paul & Kathy. Cherished pop of Krystal & Jarrad, Kayla & Todd, Billy & Steph, Jake & Ebany, Tom, Jack & Jess and Joe & Bri. Adored old pop of Dray, Joshua & Mason, Cooper, Bella & Colby, and Bailee, Archer & Ryder. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Just In Case'



A Service to Celebrate Col's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th September 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Following the service, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Wagga will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2019
