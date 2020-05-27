|
|
WILLIS Colin Trevor Col Willis of Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully at Loretto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th May 2020. Loving husband of Maureen (dec'd). Adored father and father-in-law to Graeme, Jeff & Joy, Julie & Chris, Michael & Mark. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to Kelli, Taryn, Zahli, Byron, Saige and Vera. Brother to Fred, Ruby, Jean, Stan, Frank, Ken and Russell.
'Together With His Angel Again'
The family wish to personally thank the staff of the Bethany Wing, Home of Compassion, Professor Tara Mackenzie and her staff for their angelic personal care.
Due to COVID-19 a Private Service for Colin Willis will be held. If you wish to have your name recorded in the family memorial book please call Alan Harris McDonald on
(02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 27, 2020