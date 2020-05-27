Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin WILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Trevor WILLIS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Colin Trevor WILLIS Notice
WILLIS Colin Trevor Col Willis of Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully at Loretto Home of Compassion Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th May 2020. Loving husband of Maureen (dec'd). Adored father and father-in-law to Graeme, Jeff & Joy, Julie & Chris, Michael & Mark. Proud grandfather and great grandfather to Kelli, Taryn, Zahli, Byron, Saige and Vera. Brother to Fred, Ruby, Jean, Stan, Frank, Ken and Russell.



'Together With His Angel Again'



The family wish to personally thank the staff of the Bethany Wing, Home of Compassion, Professor Tara Mackenzie and her staff for their angelic personal care.



Due to COVID-19 a Private Service for Colin Willis will be held. If you wish to have your name recorded in the family memorial book please call Alan Harris McDonald on

(02) 6933 7802.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -