Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St Michael's Cathedral
Johnston Street
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen RABBETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Monica RABBETT

Add a Memory
Colleen Monica RABBETT Notice
RABBETT (nee Hill) Colleen Monica Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Wednesday 5th February 2020. Loved wife to Ross. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 69 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 17th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am. Following prayers after Mass the funeral will reconvene at the Coolac Monumental Cemetery at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -