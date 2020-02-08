|
RABBETT (nee Hill) Colleen Monica Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Wednesday 5th February 2020. Loved wife to Ross. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 69 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 17th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am. Following prayers after Mass the funeral will reconvene at the Coolac Monumental Cemetery at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020