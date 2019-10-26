|
TREMBATH, Darren Noel Passed away suddenly on Monday 14th October 2019. Late of Barellan. Loving father of Breeanna, Daniel and Chance. Dearly loved son of Maureen Trembath, and Noel Trembath & Kylie Fretwell. Much loved brother & brother in law of Phillip & Renee, Jenny, Tanya, and Declan. Loved partner of Louisa O'Grady. Fond uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Aged 46 years. "Resting peacefully in Gods care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Darren's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 29th October 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Therese Catholic Church Barellan after a Requiem Mass commencing at 11am for interment in the Barellan Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the 'Black Dog Institute'.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019