Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
David Bruce SOUTHGATE

David Bruce SOUTHGATE Notice
SOUTHGATE, David Bruce Better known as Bruce Passed away on Sunday 27th October 2019. Late of BaptistCare Caloola Aged Care Centre, Wagga Wagga. Formerly of Leeton. Beloved partner of Noelene Harper. Dearly loved father of Debbie, Julie, Kerrie, Ross and their partners. Cherished Poppy to Emma, Nathan, Anders, Alex, Christopher and their respective partners. Great grandfather of Jacob, Cooper, Zach, Lucas and Mia. Dear brother & brother in law of Dorothy & Mervyn, Beryl & Ron (both dec'd) and their families. Aged 88 years. "Resting peacefully" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton after a 'Celebration of Bruce's Life' commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of 'Rural Aid' (Donate for Farmers).



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
