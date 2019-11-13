Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Coolamon Lawn Cemetery
Thompson Lane
Coolamon
David Frederick MULLER

David Frederick MULLER Notice
MULLER David Frederick Passed away peacefully at the Coolamon-Ganmain Multi Purpose Service on Sunday, 10th November 2019. Formerly of 'Glenmore', Coolamon and Cooinda Court Hostel, Junee. Loved son of Annie & Edward Muller (both dec'd). Cherished brother of Joan & John (both dec'd) and survived by his brother Bruce. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 90 years.



'Rest In Peace'



A Graveside Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David Muller will be held at the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery, Thompson Lane, Coolamon on Friday, 15th November 2019, commencing at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital Auxiliary will be accepted at the Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
