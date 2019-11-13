|
|
|
MULLER David Frederick Passed away peacefully at the Coolamon-Ganmain Multi Purpose Service on Sunday, 10th November 2019. Formerly of 'Glenmore', Coolamon and Cooinda Court Hostel, Junee. Loved son of Annie & Edward Muller (both dec'd). Cherished brother of Joan & John (both dec'd) and survived by his brother Bruce. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 90 years.
'Rest In Peace'
A Graveside Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David Muller will be held at the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery, Thompson Lane, Coolamon on Friday, 15th November 2019, commencing at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital Auxiliary will be accepted at the Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019