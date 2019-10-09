|
|
HAWICK David Gregory 'Barney'
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 6th October 2019. Dearly loved son of Greg and Maureen. Precious brother of Anne, Louise and twin sister Missy. Loved brother in-law of Graham Wild, Michael Woolbank and Andrew Hosie. Loving Uncle 'D' to Sarah, Andrew, and Olivia; Emily, Julia, and Nicholas; and Hugo. David will be remembered by Helen and Barney.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Funeral details are yet to be finalised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019