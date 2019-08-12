|
|
BODEL David Henry Robert Dave passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th August 2019. Son of David (dec'd) and Peggy. Loving father and father-in-law of Tim & Rachael, Gerard & Retchie, Rachel & Mark and Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Cooper, Nate, Zali, Poppy and Sonny. Aged 63 years.
Prayers for The Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michaels Catholic Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 15th August 2019 commencing at 1.45pm. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Rd Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 12, 2019