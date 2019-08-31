|
|
WEIR, David Phillip on Tuesday, 27th August 2019 Late of Wellingham Place, Temora. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine (Bunny), loving father of Kylie and Michelle, step-father of Tania and grandfather of their children. Loved son of Dave and Myrtle (both deceased) and brother of Leonie, Pam, Robbie (dec), Helen, Peter, Elizabeth (dec), Margaret, Debbie and their families. Aged 70 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of David are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the Graveside in Temora Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019. Please assemble at the Cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019