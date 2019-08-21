|
|
VOLTZ (Lawler) Denise Anne On 18th August 2019. Passed away peacefully at The Forest Centre Hospice, Wagga Wagga, Predeceased by her beloved husband James (Jim) Voltz. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Tom (dec'd) & Ella Lawler, Leon Lawler (dec'd), Helene & Les Page, Vic Foster (all dec'd), Ursula & Val Hancock (both dec'd), Vernice & Clarrie Quinlivan (both dec'd), Joan (dec'd) & Peter Lawler. Special Aunt to Alan (dec'd), Rosemary, Debbie (dec'd), Graham, Leonie, Mandy, Cheryl (dec'd) Jan, Therese, Mathew, Damien, Luke, Gabrielle, Rebecca, and Petrina. Great & Great Great Aunt to their families. Loved sister-in-law to Margaret & Don (dec'd) McFadden, Josie & George Priddle. Loved Aunt to their families.
Aged 87 years
Rest in Peace
Together Again
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Denise Anne Voltz are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday 26th August 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after Prayers in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 21 Kitchener Street Junee commencing at 11.00 am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019