Requiem Mass
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Leeton
Desmond James (Des) DRISCOLL

Desmond James (Des) DRISCOLL Notice
DRISCOLL, Desmond James (Des) Passed away peacefully at Leeton District Hospital on Friday 15th May 2020. Late of Carabeen Avenue, Leeton. Beloved husband of the Late Jeanette Driscoll (1980). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Leeanne & Michael Kidd, and Michelle. Cherished Pop of Jack & Oliver. Special Poppy Dessy to Brittany, Tammy, Samantha, Kane, Jake, Connor, Cooper and Savannah. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Marie & Jack (both dec'd), Frank & Lorna (both dec'd), Gavin & Mary (both dec'd), Rita & Bill (dec'd), Ray & Marie (both dec'd), Betty (dec'd) & Harry, and Jean & Bob (dec'd). Aged 84 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed a private family Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Leeton on Thursday 21st May 2020 commencing at 11am, followed by a burial at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 19, 2020
