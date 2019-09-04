Home

Desmond Phillip GAYNOR

Desmond Phillip GAYNOR Notice
GAYNOR, Desmond Phillip on 31st August, 2019. Late of Waratah Street, Leeton and formerly of Ardlethan. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of Peter, Graeme, Phillip, Jillian, Megan and Justin (dec) and their families. Loving grandfather of their children. Loved by his brothers and sisters and their families. Aged 90 years. In God's Loving Care Relatives and friends of Desmond are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass celebrating his life will be held in Our Lady Help Of Christians Catholic Church, Ardlethan commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 6th September, 2019 followed by interment in Ardlethan Lawn Cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
