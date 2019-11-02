Home

Dirk Petrus MYBURGH


1951 - 2019
Dirk Petrus MYBURGH Notice
MYBURGH Dirk Petrus Passed away on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father of Tanya (UK) and Nadia (South Africa). Loved stepfather of Sean, Nicole and Philip. Loving Poppy of all his grandchildren. Aged 68 years.



A Service will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services on Tuesday 12th November 2019 commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
