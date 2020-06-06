Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Dominic TINNING Notice
TINNING Dominic Marcus Passed away tragically at home in Ipswich on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020, formerly of Wagga Wagga. Beloved and cherished Son of Debbie Crouch and Nick Tinning. Loving and devoted Father of Adeline. Cherished mate and brother of Alex, Chris & Ashleigh, Joshua, Zac and Jessica. Loved grandson of Mal (dec'd) & Nola Crouch. Loved uncle of Nicholai, Mikayla and Arabella. Aged 25 years. He will be sadly missed by all those who loved him.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 6, 2020
