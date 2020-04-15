|
|
FEENEY Donald Francis Passed away at home with his wife Barbara by his side, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Barbara, and father of Bradley and Ann, and Narelle. Adored by his grandchildren Thomas and Grace. Survived by his brother Eric, and sisters Vilma and Marlene. A well respected member of The Rock community.
A private service will be held to celebrate Don's life.
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020