WATERS (nee Jackson) Doreen Mary Ruby Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 7th June 2020 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Keith (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy & Louis and Brian (dec'd). Treasured Nan of Natalie, Kent, Kara, Caprice, Courtney, Kirsty, Lucinda. and her many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat (dec'd), Betty & Bob Hale and Bobby (dec'd). Aged 92 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Prayers and Celebration for the life of Doreen Waters will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 11th June 2020, in accordance with current Government Restrictions.Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. If you wish to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call the team at Alan Harris McDonald on: (02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020