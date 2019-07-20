Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Doreen Mary SCHUBACH

Doreen Mary SCHUBACH Notice
SCHUBACH (Burns) Doreen Mary Of Junee; passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Schubach. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Robyn and Rodney, Graeme and Cheryl and Kerrie. Adored Nan of Shylee, Mindy, Jason, Megan, Emma and Tanya. Great grandmother of Sienna, Mason, Charli, and Georgia.



Aged 90 years

Rest in Peace



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Doreen Mary Schubach are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019
