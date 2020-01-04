|
HENDERSON (Cartwright) Doris Emily Formaly of 'Cazna' Coolamon
Passed away peacefully at the Haven Aged Care, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, January 1st 2020. Aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (Dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter (Dec'd) and Helen & Brad. Much loved grandma of Simon and Paul. Will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
A Service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Doris will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Mirrool Street, Coolamon, on Monday Janurary 13th 2020, comencing at 11AM. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Coolamon Cemetery, Thompson Lane. Family and friends are respectully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020