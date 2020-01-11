|
HENDERSON (Cartwright) Doris Emily Passed away peacefully at the Haven Aged Care Community, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020. Formerly of 'Cazna' Coolamon Aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Geoffrey (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec'd) and Helen & Brad. Much loved grandma of Simon and Paul. She will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
A Service of Prayers in Loving Memory of Doris will be held in St Andrews Anglican Church, Mirrool Street, Coolamon, on Monday, January 13th 2020. Following the Service commencing at 11:00am, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Coolamon Cemetery, Thompson Lane. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020