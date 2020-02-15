Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert
Dorothea BOWEN


1928 - 2020
Dorothea BOWEN Notice
BOWEN (nee Tooze) Dorothea 'Thea'

Passed away peacefully on 12th February 2020. Loving wife of Gordon (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Pattie, Tony and Anne, John and Donna, Tim, and Kathy and Darren Wallace. Loved Nanna of Sara, Michael, Craig, Stuart, Anna, Sam (dec'd), Matthew, Claire, William, Bill, Laura, Benjamin and Madeleine. Great Nanna of Sophie and Emily. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Sr Marie Tooze (LCM) (dec'd), Ruth and Phonce Byrnes (both dec'd), Margaret and David Taylor, Greg (dec'd) and Pat Tooze, Keith and Val Bowen (both dec'd) and especially Moira Bowen (dec'd). Aged 91 years.



Rest her gentle soul. Always in our hearts.



Prayers for the eternal repose of the soul will be held, graveside, on Friday 21 February, 2020 in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2020
