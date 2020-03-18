Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy ANDERSON


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dorothy ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Dorothy Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital aged 89. Loving wife of Bryan 'Beau' Anderson (dec'd), and mother of Bryan, Tony and Kim, and Craig. Adored grandma of Zoe, Max and Geordie. Sister and sister-in-law of Bob (dec'd) and Marg Leck, Helen (dec'd) and Don McKinnon, and Jan Madden. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.



Will be sadly missed



A Service Celebrating Dorothy's life will be held on Monday 23rd March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -