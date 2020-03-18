|
|
ANDERSON Dorothy Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital aged 89. Loving wife of Bryan 'Beau' Anderson (dec'd), and mother of Bryan, Tony and Kim, and Craig. Adored grandma of Zoe, Max and Geordie. Sister and sister-in-law of Bob (dec'd) and Marg Leck, Helen (dec'd) and Don McKinnon, and Jan Madden. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed
A Service Celebrating Dorothy's life will be held on Monday 23rd March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020