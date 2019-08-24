|
HARE (Bowman) Dorothy May Passed peacefully on Wednesday 14th August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Judy, Colin & Deborah and Jenny & John Giacca. Cherished 'Nana' to her 7 grandchildren and their partners. Special 'Grandee' to 11 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce (dec'd) & Ailsa and John & Shirley Bowman.
A strong and dignified lady, at peace.
As Dorothy wished, a private service has been held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019