WOOD Douglas Clarence 'Jack' Passed away suddenly at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Wednesday 15th January 2020, aged 76. Son of Clarence and Gladys Wood (both dec'd), brother of Noel and Yvonne.
A Service Celebrating Jack's life will be held at the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 21st January 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020