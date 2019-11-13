|
|
PASSLOW Edith 'Edie' Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel on 10th November 2019. Much loved by her children Kevin, Judy, Shirley, Gail, Nola and Brian and their extended families.
'Will be sadly missed.'
A Service to Celebrate Edie's life will be held on Monday 25th November 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council will be gratefully accepted at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019