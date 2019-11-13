Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Brunskill Road
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith PASSLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith "Edie" PASSLOW


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edith "Edie" PASSLOW Notice
PASSLOW Edith 'Edie' Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel on 10th November 2019. Much loved by her children Kevin, Judy, Shirley, Gail, Nola and Brian and their extended families.



'Will be sadly missed.'



A Service to Celebrate Edie's life will be held on Monday 25th November 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council will be gratefully accepted at the service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -