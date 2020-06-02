|
BURKINSHAW Edmund Carl At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 30th May 2020. Late of Lockhart. Beloved father of Ross, Narelle, Janice, Bronwyn and Max. Much loved grandfather of Milissa, Luke, Emma, Katie, Matt, John, Laura, Nick, Emily, Drew and great- grandfather of four. Dearly missed by Betty Roberts. Aged 90 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Edmund will be held, as per Australian Government Regulations, on Friday 5th June 2020.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from June 2 to June 4, 2020