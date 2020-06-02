Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund BURKINSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Carl BURKINSHAW

Add a Memory
Edmund Carl BURKINSHAW Notice
BURKINSHAW Edmund Carl At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 30th May 2020. Late of Lockhart. Beloved father of Ross, Narelle, Janice, Bronwyn and Max. Much loved grandfather of Milissa, Luke, Emma, Katie, Matt, John, Laura, Nick, Emily, Drew and great- grandfather of four. Dearly missed by Betty Roberts. Aged 90 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Edmund will be held, as per Australian Government Regulations, on Friday 5th June 2020.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from June 2 to June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -