John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
Edna Marjorie MURPHY


1928 - 2020
Edna Marjorie MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Edna Marjorie 'Bette'

Passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba on Tuesday 9th June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip (dec'd) and Aileen, Terry (Batlow), Sherylyne and Colin Ridley (Wagga), Tom (Evans Head), and Shane and Megan (Batlow). Loved Nan of Greg, David, Mark, Melissa, Wendy and Alison, Danny, Melanie, Amanda, Matt, Shane, Sheree and Beth, Jay, Emily and Amy. Great grandmother of her 29 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



'May the road rise up to meet you'



Prayers will be offered in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Monday 15th June 2020. At the conclusion of Prayers the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email [email protected]



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020
