Crawley Edward David At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on 27th October, 2019. Late of Fred Loudon Lodge, The Haven and formerly 26 Cynthia St, Tarcutta. Beloved husband of Barbara (dec'd) and Betty (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Peter, Robert, David, Allan and Diane. Cherished Grandfather of Brenton, Felicity, Stephanie, Tyler, Joel, Eloisa, Aurelia, Enzo and John. Aged 88 years. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Elouera Room, 2 Station Pl, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 5th November, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019