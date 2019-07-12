Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward MCGUINNESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward MCGUINNESS

Add a Memory
Edward MCGUINNESS Notice
Edward Ernest McGuinness Also known as "Teddy Rainbow" & "Midgo" Passed away 3rd July 2019, aged 84 years. Formerly of Cowra. Loving and devoted father of Darren and Damita Jo, former husband of Barbara and adored brother of Pauline. Teddy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices