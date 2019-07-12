|
Edward Ernest McGuinness Also known as "Teddy Rainbow" & "Midgo" Passed away 3rd July 2019, aged 84 years. Formerly of Cowra. Loving and devoted father of Darren and Damita Jo, former husband of Barbara and adored brother of Pauline. Teddy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 12, 2019