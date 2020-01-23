Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Edward William Oliver ELPHICK


1935 - 2020
Edward William Oliver ELPHICK Notice
ELPHICK Edward William Oliver (Ted)

3.7.1935 - 21.1.2020

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 21st January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Fay. Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy and Mark, Noel, Craig and Al, Warren and Ann. Loved Grandpa of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 28th January 2020 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020
