|
|
ELPHICK Edward William Oliver (Ted)
3.7.1935 - 21.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 21st January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Fay. Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy and Mark, Noel, Craig and Al, Warren and Ann. Loved Grandpa of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 28th January 2020 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020