FORBES Edwin Roy Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 56 years Josie by his side on Wednesday, 14th August 2019. Adored father and father-in-law of Andrew & Drew, Kylie & Shane. Loving grandad of Kara and Aymee. Very proud great-grandfather of Indie, Otto, Rhyder and his expectant grandson. Loved oldest brother of Garry (dec'd), Rodney and Peter. Aged 80 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Eddie's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 23rd August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019