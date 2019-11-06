|
GARDINER (nee Bennett) Eileen Nita Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 4th November 2019. Beloved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jan & John, Noel (dec'd) & Sharon, Sandra & Bruce and Helen & Mike. Adored nan and great-nanny garden of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cherished sister and lifelong best friend of Shirley. Beloved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 90 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate Eileen Gardiner's life will be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 8th November 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Mary Potter Nursing Home will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019