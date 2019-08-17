|
MCDONELL-STEINER Eli Daniel [[PONCTA000155]]
Passed away on Saturday, 3rd August 2019. Beloved son of Jamie Steiner and Lucinda McDonell. Treasured brother of Daemon, Kie and Annika & Simon. Cherished grandson of Bill & Lyn McDonell and Ron & Gail Steiner. Loved by all his uncles, aunties and many cousins. Eli is so loved by everyone that new him and loved him.
'Our little man will be in our hearts forever'
'Will be reunited with you one day soon mate'
'We Love You'
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019