|
|
CROWLEY (Nee Robicheau) Elizabeth Alice 'Betty' Of Junee and formerly of 'Victoria Park' Erin Vale. Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Laurie Crowley. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gisele, Denis (Dec'd), Shane and Ronna, Randal and Kathy, Kieren and Helen. Cherished Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 96 years
Rest in Peace
The relatives, and friends of MRS BETTY CROWLEY are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on THURSDAY 13TH FEBRUARY 2020. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 11, 2020