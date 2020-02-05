Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Wesley Uniting Church
Johnston Street
Wagga Wagga
Funeral
Following Services
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
Elizabeth Dawn LEMAN


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Dawn LEMAN Notice
LEMAN (nee Nielson) Elizabeth Dawn Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 3rd February 2020. Beloved wife of Cliff (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerri & Ken Dillon, Susan & Peter Rogers and John & Elizabeth Leman. Loving Gran of Greg & Elizabeth, Emma & Mitchell, Bradley, Claire & Jack and Luke. Cherished Great-Gran of Ariyah, Indii and Archie. Aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Reunited with her beloved husband Cliff and her family gone before her.'



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Elizabeth 'Betty' Leman will be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 12th February 2020. Following the Service commencing at 1:30pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
