Elizabeth Mary "Beth" COWIE

Elizabeth Mary "Beth" COWIE Notice
COWIE, Elizabeth Mary 'Beth' (nee Broockmann) Passed away peacefully on 3rd October 2019. Aged 87 at Frankston Palliative Care. Loving wife of George (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law-of Max & Jenny, Jeff & Dianne, Bob & Sue, and daughter Wendy. Devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Loved and remembered always. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Mary 'Beth' will be held at the Finley Uniting Church on Friday 11th October 2019 at 3pm. After which the cortege will leave for the Finley Lawn Cemetery. Berriquin Funerals - 03 5883 1063
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019
