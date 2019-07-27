Home

Elizabeth "Anne" SCHOLFIELD

Elizabeth "Anne" SCHOLFIELD Notice
Scholfield Elizabeth "Anne" Passed away at Macksville on Friday 19th July, 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Jim (dec'd). Loving mother of Kathy, Judy, Tom (dec'd) and Isabel. Loving grandmother of Alice, Dougal, Toby and Lucy. Great grandmother of Oscar, Scarlet, Imogen, Emilia and Adeline. A Memorial gathering for Anne will be held at 11am on Tuesday, 6th August in the St Andrews Church Hall, Cross St, Wagga Wagga. All welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from July 27 to July 31, 2019
