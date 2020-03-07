|
Painting Ella Faith Much loved daughter of Melissa & Matt Painting. Loving sister of Anne & partner Andrew and Lily. Cherished granddaughter of Joe & Shirley Painting and Jan & Kevan Boyle and the late Kevin Potts. Loved and missed by all her family and friends. Late of Coleambally who tragically passed away on Sunday 1st March at the age of 20 years. A funeral service for Ella will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Coleambally on Wednesday 11th March commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Coleambally Cemetery. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St., Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020