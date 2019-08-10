|
|
SHEEDY (nee Cook) Ella Mary Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Fred Loudon Lodge, on Tuesday, 6th August 2019. Loved wife of Bob(dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Patricia, Neil & Denise and Julie Cherished nan of Stacey & Gavin, Michael, Alysha & Matt, Michael, Brittney and Pip. Great Grandma to Mahala & Shaun, Kadison & Bella, Carter, Kaila, Kyan, Kaleigha, Chaz, Taz and Minnie. Great Great grabdmother of Eddy. Sister-in-law of Pam. Will be sadly ised by all her family and friends. Aged 91 years.
'Re-united with Bob'
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ella Sheedy will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019