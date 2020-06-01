|
|
GRENTELL Elsie May At the Mary Potter Nursing home, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 28th May 2020. Loving wife of Eugene 'Digger' (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm & Colleen, Paul, Robert & Sally, Christine & Michael Easton and Terry & Julie. Sister of Pat Taylor. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, great grandma of 30 and great-great grandma of two. Aged 88 years.
'Forever loved and cherished by all
Prayers for the eternal repose of Elsie's soul will be held, on Wednesday 3rd June 2020. In accordance with Australian Government Regulations,
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2020