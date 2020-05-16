|
HARPER (nee Kohlhagen) Enid Ruth Passed peacefully aged 89 years, at Mary Potter Nursing Home on Thursday, 14th of May 2020. Loving wife of Jim (dec'd) and adored mother of Virginia, Kate, and Andrew. Much loved Nan of Glenn, Samantha, Lily, Grace, Jack, Isabella, Caitlin, and Jessica. Cherished sister of Jean and Lionel (dec'd) and beloved friend of Laurie. Much admired Mother in Law of Grant, John, and Erica. Loved and treasured by extended family and all whose lives she enriched. A private family service will be held to honour Enid's life. A future celebration will be held at a date to be advised. Our heartfelt thanks go to those who cared so wonderfully for Enid in her latter years. "Forever in Our Hearts"
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020