Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for enid HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

enid HARPER

Add a Memory
enid HARPER Notice
HARPER (nee Kohlhagen) Enid Ruth Passed peacefully aged 89 years, at Mary Potter Nursing Home on Thursday, 14th of May 2020. Loving wife of Jim (dec'd) and adored mother of Virginia, Kate, and Andrew. Much loved Nan of Glenn, Samantha, Lily, Grace, Jack, Isabella, Caitlin, and Jessica. Cherished sister of Jean and Lionel (dec'd) and beloved friend of Laurie. Much admired Mother in Law of Grant, John, and Erica. Loved and treasured by extended family and all whose lives she enriched. A private family service will be held to honour Enid's life. A future celebration will be held at a date to be advised. Our heartfelt thanks go to those who cared so wonderfully for Enid in her latter years. "Forever in Our Hearts"
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of enid's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -