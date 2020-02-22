|
|
HEINJUS Eric Donald Passed away peacefully at Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Friday 21st February 2020, late of Coolamon. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Milton & Jocelyn, Lewis & Linda, Cathie & David. Loving grandfather to Vanessa, Sally, Karen, Daniel and Ashleigh and their partners. Great-grandfather to Sonny. Survived by siblings Roy, Janice and Barry. Pre-deceased by siblings Jean, Reg and Ivan. Aged 89 years.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Eric will be held graveside in the Marrar Lawn Cemetery, Canola Way, Marrar on Tuesday 25th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020