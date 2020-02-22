Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Marrar Lawn Cemetery
Canola Way
Marrar
Eric Donald HEINJUS


1930 - 2020
Eric Donald HEINJUS Notice
HEINJUS Eric Donald Passed away peacefully at Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Friday 21st February 2020, late of Coolamon. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Milton & Jocelyn, Lewis & Linda, Cathie & David. Loving grandfather to Vanessa, Sally, Karen, Daniel and Ashleigh and their partners. Great-grandfather to Sonny. Survived by siblings Roy, Janice and Barry. Pre-deceased by siblings Jean, Reg and Ivan. Aged 89 years.



A Service to Celebrate the Life of Eric will be held graveside in the Marrar Lawn Cemetery, Canola Way, Marrar on Tuesday 25th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
